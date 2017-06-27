Whata s opened and closed on 4th of July in Long Beach

Here's a list of what's opened and closed in Long Beach on the Fourth of July, including trash, recycling and street sweeping: All Long Beach public libraries will be closed in observance of the holiday. City libraries are closed on Mondays, per their normal schedule, and will reopen on Wednesday, July 5. There will be no scheduled street sweeping or enforcement of street sweeping violations on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.