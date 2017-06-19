Whata s in store for one of the last vacant Fresh & Easy stores, in Signal Hill
Signal Hill Petroleum wants to build a new retail and residential complex on a Cherry Avenue parcel that has been out of use since Fresh & Easy went out of business. The company is in negotiations with a boutique grocery operator, said Debra Montalvo Russell, the company's vice president for community relations and real estate development.
