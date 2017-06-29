Wanna getaway? Lots of folks expected on the road during July 4th
The Automobile Club of Southern California offers its “Tipsy Tow” service every New Year's Eve, a last resort for those too inebriated to get behind the wheel. What most don't know is that the Auto Club offers the service just one other time during the year - Independence Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detectives Investigate Fatal Bell Gardens Shooting (May '07)
|49 min
|SPORTY
|394
|Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|JoJo
|32
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|18 hr
|MardiM
|3,655
|NATO Fountaineblu Base
|Thu
|Lori Maria
|1
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Thu
|joseph santa cruz
|484
|Why Long Beach water, sewer rates are likely go...
|Jun 27
|AdiosLB
|3
|July 22, 23 2017 Quilters By the Sea 2017 Qui...
|Jun 26
|Janet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC