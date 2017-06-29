Wanna getaway? Lots of folks expected...

Wanna getaway? Lots of folks expected on the road during July 4th

The Automobile Club of Southern California offers its “Tipsy Tow” service every New Year's Eve, a last resort for those too inebriated to get behind the wheel. What most don't know is that the Auto Club offers the service just one other time during the year - Independence Day.

