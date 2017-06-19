Vince Staples' New 'Rain Come Down' V...

Vince Staples' New 'Rain Come Down' Visual Is Sprite's First-Ever Music Video

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

The rapper says the new partnership proves the soda brand supports the music: "It's not just about them utilizing the artists for their own benefit, it's a partnership for both." Don't be surprised if Vince Staples ' new "Rain Come Down" video leaves you reaching for something to quench your thirst.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Wed Scorpiopilot 3,647
Pathetic Jun 21 Problem Solver 2
News Suspect in '87 Arizona murder arrested in LB (Aug '09) Jun 21 Tom Rodgers 52
News Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018 Jun 20 Whazzup 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08) Jun 13 Yumm 67
News Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10) Jun 12 Theresa moreno 18
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at June 23 at 7:26PM PDT

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,852 • Total comments across all topics: 281,976,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC