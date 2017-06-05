Trudeau appears on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in Niagara Falls today

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is spending his morning in Ontario's Niagara region, appearing on the well-known American morning show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" before later getting out on the Niagara River. He'll sit down with morning show co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in Niagara Falls for what the show's producer says will be a mix of personal and political talk.

