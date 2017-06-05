Trudeau appears on 'Live with Kelly a...

Trudeau appears on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in Niagara Falls today

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is spending his morning in Ontario's Niagara region, appearing on the well-known American morning show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" before later getting out on the Niagara River. He'll sit down with morning show co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in Niagara Falls for what the show's producer says will be a mix of personal and political talk.

