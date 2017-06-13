Truck driver charged in death of bicyclist who was crushed by sliding shipping container
A shipping container fell from a big rig and crushed a bicyclist near the 405 Freeway in Carson on Tuesday night. A shipping container fell from a big rig and crushed a bicyclist near the 405 Freeway in Carson on Tuesday night.
