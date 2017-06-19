This West Long Beach skatepark got a big upgrade, thanks to the Dew Tour
Employees of Cal Ramp Works install a ramp from the skateable art sculpture garden that was used at the Dew Tour in Long Beach last weekend. The Dew Tour has left town, but its mark will remain in Long Beach with the donation of custom skate pieces from this past weekend's first-ever public skateable sculpture garden.
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Wed
|Scorpiopilot
|3,647
|Pathetic
|Wed
|Problem Solver
|2
|Suspect in '87 Arizona murder arrested in LB (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Tom Rodgers
|52
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|Jun 20
|Whazzup
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|Yumm
|67
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|Jun 12
|Theresa moreno
|18
