This West Long Beach skatepark got a ...

This West Long Beach skatepark got a big upgrade, thanks to the Dew Tour

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Employees of Cal Ramp Works install a ramp from the skateable art sculpture garden that was used at the Dew Tour in Long Beach last weekend. The Dew Tour has left town, but its mark will remain in Long Beach with the donation of custom skate pieces from this past weekend's first-ever public skateable sculpture garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Wed Scorpiopilot 3,647
Pathetic Wed Problem Solver 2
News Suspect in '87 Arizona murder arrested in LB (Aug '09) Wed Tom Rodgers 52
News Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018 Jun 20 Whazzup 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08) Jun 13 Yumm 67
News Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10) Jun 12 Theresa moreno 18
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,966,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC