This Long Beach woman just became a millionaire after Lottery win
A woman named Claudia Williams is California's newest millionaire, thanks to a Super Ticket she bought in Long Beach on May 11, the California lottery said today. Williams bought the Scratchers ticket at the Payless Tobacco Co.
