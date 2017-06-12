This Long Beach woman just became a m...

This Long Beach woman just became a millionaire after Lottery win

9 hrs ago

A woman named Claudia Williams is California's newest millionaire, thanks to a Super Ticket she bought in Long Beach on May 11, the California lottery said today. Williams bought the Scratchers ticket at the Payless Tobacco Co.

