Things to do in Orange County June 23-29
Timothy Harrell, 35, center, and Niza Metoyer, miss teen Creole California, dance on the Zydeco Stage with other parade participants during the 28th Annual Long Beach Bayou Festival in Long Beach on Sunday. The two-day blues and cajun festival featured food, music, and several contests.
