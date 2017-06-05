The latest news on Bixby Knolls and Plaza restaurants, including Georgea s a 50s diner
Welcome to what's apparently Reader Demand Thursday, in which we meekly go along with whatever readers tell us to do. Today's demand comes from a woman who didn't leave her name on our electric message machine, but who wanted to know if George's '50s Diner in Bixby Knolls is ever going to open again and, as long as she had our ear, what's up with Ferraro's Italian Restaurant on Los Coyotes being closed.
