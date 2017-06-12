The Eight Best Places to Eat on the Drive from L.A. to San Diego
The road from LA to San Diego has plenty of variations depending on the point of departure. There are plenty of freeways to take from L.A. to San Diego, including the 710, 110, and 405.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 min
|Ryan Goldsman
|20,930
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|26 min
|Yumm
|67
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|20 hr
|Theresa moreno
|18
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Mon
|Anita Reynolds
|3,641
|sonya santa cruz (Mar '14)
|Mon
|Gscheun0617
|6
|Lions Drag Strip's checkered flag (Feb '09)
|Sat
|Tom R
|34
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC