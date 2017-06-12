The Eight Best Places to Eat on the D...

The Eight Best Places to Eat on the Drive from L.A. to San Diego

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Eater

The road from LA to San Diego has plenty of variations depending on the point of departure. There are plenty of freeways to take from L.A. to San Diego, including the 710, 110, and 405.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 min Ryan Goldsman 20,930
News Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08) 26 min Yumm 67
News Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10) 20 hr Theresa moreno 18
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Mon Anita Reynolds 3,641
sonya santa cruz (Mar '14) Mon Gscheun0617 6
News Lions Drag Strip's checkered flag (Feb '09) Sat Tom R 34
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... Jun 6 Yaya 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC