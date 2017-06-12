Suspected bakery burglar to get nothi...

Suspected bakery burglar to get nothing bundt jail

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

A Long Beach man was arrested early Friday after a three-hour search to find three suspected burglars who fled into a Torrance neighborhood. The search followed a 2:45 a.m. report of a window-smash burglary at Nothing Bundt Cakes at 5205 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri bill 20,937
News Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08) Jun 13 Yumm 67
News Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10) Jun 12 Theresa moreno 18
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jun 12 Anita Reynolds 3,641
sonya santa cruz (Mar '14) Jun 12 Gscheun0617 6
News Lions Drag Strip's checkered flag (Feb '09) Jun 10 Tom R 34
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... Jun 6 Yaya 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,014 • Total comments across all topics: 281,829,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC