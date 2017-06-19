Summer camp youth get a slice of rest...

Summer camp youth get a slice of restaurant life at Belmont Shore pizzeria

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Rance Ruiz serves up hot pizza to a dozen underprivileged kids at Rance's Chicago Pizzeria in Belmont Shore where they got a behind-the-scenes look at the restaurant business. Long Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 2 min Bill Sander 3,646
Pathetic 4 hr Problem Solver 2
News Suspect in '87 Arizona murder arrested in LB (Aug '09) 17 hr Tom Rodgers 52
News Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018 Tue Whazzup 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08) Jun 13 Yumm 67
News Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10) Jun 12 Theresa moreno 18
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 21 at 3:04PM PDT

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,135 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC