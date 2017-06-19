Summer camp youth get a slice of restaurant life at Belmont Shore pizzeria
Rance Ruiz serves up hot pizza to a dozen underprivileged kids at Rance's Chicago Pizzeria in Belmont Shore where they got a behind-the-scenes look at the restaurant business. Long Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|2 min
|Bill Sander
|3,646
|Pathetic
|4 hr
|Problem Solver
|2
|Suspect in '87 Arizona murder arrested in LB (Aug '09)
|17 hr
|Tom Rodgers
|52
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|Tue
|Whazzup
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|Yumm
|67
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|Jun 12
|Theresa moreno
|18
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC