Striking LA, Long Beach port truckers picket for 2nd day
Picketing port truck divers stand outside Mayor Garcia's 14th floor office demanding to see him in Long Beach on Tuesday. About 75 protesters marched through downtown Long Beach Tuesday in support of big-rig drivers who've walked off the job this week to protest trucking companies' labor policies.
