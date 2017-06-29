Sting operation nets 29 suspected unl...

Sting operation nets 29 suspected unlicensed contractors in Southern California

Undercover stings conducted in the cities of Orange and Long Beach turned up more than two dozen contractors around Southern California who were cited for operating without a license. Investigators with the Contractors State License Board's fraud team put together leads compiled from Craigslist, Yelp, business cards, and local ads.

