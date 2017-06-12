St. Mary hospital in Long Beach wins grant to help vulnerable ER patients
St. Mary Medical Center received a two-year, $500,000 grant from UniHealth Foundation to implement a project that would help vulnerable emergency room patients by providing them with case management services, housing resources and emergency financial support. The Healthlink Project would empower a team that includes a case manager and licensed clinical social worker to connect patients with resources, hospital officials said Tuesday.
