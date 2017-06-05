Special Olympics: San Diego athletes head to the summer games
More than 100 athletes from San Diego are heading to Long Beach this weekend for the Special Olympics Summer games. Kent Menendez of Cardiff and Heidi Sand are two of the San Diego area athletes who will participate in this weekend's games.
