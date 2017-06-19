South Bay Festival of the Arts a surpassed our expectationsa
The Torino Plaza was full of people dancing to the swing music of Aileen Quinn & the Leapin' Lizards at the South Bay Festival of the Arts on Saturday. The South Bay was not living in anyone's shadow this weekend as art lovers gathered at the Torrance Cultural Arts Center complex to experience and celebrate the area's vibrant art scene.
