Some seniors at bed bug-infested complex in downtown Long Beach are forced out

Ron Winganrd, right, and Bill Logan, left, protest in front of the Plymouth West residents rally behind seniors who have been evicted from a Section 8 property in downtown in Long Beach. Seniors living in a subsidized housing complex in downtown Long Beach claim management has threatened residents with eviction - and in some cases followed through - when they were unable to prepare their units for bed bug extermination.

