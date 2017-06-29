Some capitalize on Long Beach fireworks show a " but dona t contribute to the cause

For the past five years, the Boathouse on the Bay in Alamitos Bay Landing has been getting a jump on Fourth festivities by throwing a July 3 Big Bang on the Bay party, capped by a fireworks spectacular that surpasses even the traditional July 4 show at the Queen Mary. The brains behind the Big Bang is Boathouse boss John Morris – the same man who came up with the Belmont Shore Christmas Parade and the New Year's Eve celebration on Pine Avenue.

