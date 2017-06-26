Small businesses give Long Beach mayo...

Small businesses give Long Beach mayor, city strong marks

Long Beach small business owners' impressions of Mayor Robert Garcia and other City Hall officials have become more positive over the past two years, new survey results show. The Long Beach Small Business Monitor surveys small business owners to gather their opinions regarding city government every two years.

