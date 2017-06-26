Small businesses give Long Beach mayor, city strong marks
Long Beach small business owners' impressions of Mayor Robert Garcia and other City Hall officials have become more positive over the past two years, new survey results show. The Long Beach Small Business Monitor surveys small business owners to gather their opinions regarding city government every two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 min
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|July 22, 23 2017 Quilters By the Sea 2017 Qui...
|8 hr
|Janet
|1
|Why Long Beach water, sewer rates are likely go...
|11 hr
|Ronald
|2
|Vanessa Jimenez, 16 (Jul '08)
|Mon
|friend2
|2
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Jun 24
|You dumb
|483
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jun 21
|Scorpiopilot
|3,647
|Pathetic
|Jun 21
|Problem Solver
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC