Shooting damages car in North Long Beach
Officers headed to the 100 block of 69th Street after getting a call about the gunfire around 7:26 p.m., Long Beach police spokeswoman Marlene Arrona said. Police didn't find the shooter or anyone wounded by the gunfire, according to authorities.
