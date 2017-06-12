Shipping container food hall concept spreading from Long Beach to Garden Grove
SteelCraft Garden Grove will have a large communal dining space, where visitors will have options to buy merchandise and food from 20 artisanal retailers and restaurants selling goods from reused cargo containers. Orange County's first food hall made of shipping containers, a real estate trend playing out in urban communities around the country, is coming to Garden Grove.
