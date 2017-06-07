Sharks bring changes to San Clemente beaches this summer
This photo taken by San Clemente lifeguards' drone, dubbed "Pelican 1," shows a shark on May 21 about half a pier's distance offshore, north of Mariposa Point, officials said. San Clemente's marine safety chief, Bill Humphreys, describes for the City Council how the city's drone can help spot sharks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Tue
|Yaya
|1
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|Tue
|concerned res
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jun 3
|okiesinger- Steve...
|3,639
|ICE arrests nearly 190 immigrants in Southern C...
|Jun 2
|Ronald
|3
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 1
|Trish
|66
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Jun 1
|PHD2184
|13
|Review: Queen Mary
|May 31
|QUEEN MARY LONG B...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC