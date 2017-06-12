San Diego athletes dazzle at Special Olympics
Special Olympics athletes from the San Diego area are bringing home the gold. They joined 1,100 athletes from Southern California to compete this weekend at the summer games in Long Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Ryan Goldsman
|20,930
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Yumm
|67
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|21 hr
|Theresa moreno
|18
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Mon
|Anita Reynolds
|3,641
|sonya santa cruz (Mar '14)
|Mon
|Gscheun0617
|6
|Lions Drag Strip's checkered flag (Feb '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom R
|34
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC