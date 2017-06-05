Routine traffic stop leads to arrest of ex-con who may have burglarized Long Beach, San Marino homes

SAN MARINO >> What began as an ordinary traffic stop in San Marino on Wednesday led police to arrest an ex-felon on suspicion of burglary, drug and weapons offenses and recover property believed to have been stolen from homes in San Marino and Long Beach. Thomas Gordon Dandurand, 37, of Riverside, was booked on suspicion of receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, being a convicted felon in possession of a stun gun and possession of an imitation firearm, according to San Marino police Sgt.

