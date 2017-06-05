Routine traffic stop leads to arrest of ex-con who may have burglarized Long Beach, San Marino homes
SAN MARINO >> What began as an ordinary traffic stop in San Marino on Wednesday led police to arrest an ex-felon on suspicion of burglary, drug and weapons offenses and recover property believed to have been stolen from homes in San Marino and Long Beach. Thomas Gordon Dandurand, 37, of Riverside, was booked on suspicion of receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, being a convicted felon in possession of a stun gun and possession of an imitation firearm, according to San Marino police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Tue
|Yaya
|1
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|Tue
|concerned res
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jun 3
|okiesinger- Steve...
|3,639
|ICE arrests nearly 190 immigrants in Southern C...
|Jun 2
|Ronald
|3
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 1
|Trish
|66
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Jun 1
|PHD2184
|13
|Review: Queen Mary
|May 31
|QUEEN MARY LONG B...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC