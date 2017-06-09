Riverside tennis players win big in Long Beach
For the second year in a row, Victoria Club Girl's 18 and under team won the recent Southern California Sectionals Championship in Long Beach, beating San Diego in the finals. Tennis director Marty Montigel said in an email the players had to win four matches to win the championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|Jun 6
|concerned res
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jun 3
|okiesinger- Steve...
|3,639
|ICE arrests nearly 190 immigrants in Southern C...
|Jun 2
|Ronald
|3
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 1
|Trish
|66
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Jun 1
|PHD2184
|13
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC