RIP: Hardcore will never die, but you will. San Jose's Leer say goodbye. Photo by Adrian Discipulo
This week, the beloved San Jose band Leer play their final show, not in San Jose, but six hours away in Pomona. Why? "A lot of people like us in the general Pomona-SoCal area, maybe more so than the Bay Area at times," says Dan Vo, Leer's guitarist and primary songwriter.
