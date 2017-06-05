Report: Profound Racial Disparities in Mortgage Lending Seen in Oakland
According to a research report published today, Blacks and Latinos are "severely underrepresented" among borrowers who obtained a loan from a major bank to purchase a home in the city of Oakland. The report, by the Greenlining Institute and Urban Strategies Council, also found that banks issued a much smaller total number of home mortgage loans in Oakland compared to Fresno and Long Beach, two other cities analyzed in the study.
