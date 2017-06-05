Rancho Palos Verdes man debuts play a...

Rancho Palos Verdes man debuts play about longshoreman

In his day job, Mitchell Reiter keeps a steady eye on the giant ships that come and go through the busy Los Angeles-Long Beach harbors in his role as a vessel control supervisor at the Marine Exchange of Southern California in San Pedro. But over the next few weeks, Reiter will debut in a few new roles - as playwright, producer and lead actor - when his one-act play “Domino is Down” is featured as part of the seventh annual Hollywood Fringe Festival .

