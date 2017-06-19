Qatar Tells US It Will Maintain Stabl...

Qatar Tells US It Will Maintain Stable LNG Exports

10 hrs ago

Qatar's finance minister told U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a trip to Washington last week that Qatar was committed to maintaining stability around its exports of liquefied natural gas to the global energy market, according to a statement by Qatar's government communication office. "They discussed Qatar's efforts to counter terror financing ... and Qatar's commitment to maintaining stability around its exports to the global energy market," the statement said.

