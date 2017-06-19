Qatar Tells US It Will Maintain Stable LNG Exports
Qatar's finance minister told U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a trip to Washington last week that Qatar was committed to maintaining stability around its exports of liquefied natural gas to the global energy market, according to a statement by Qatar's government communication office. "They discussed Qatar's efforts to counter terror financing ... and Qatar's commitment to maintaining stability around its exports to the global energy market," the statement said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|20 hr
|Whazzup
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Mon
|Wendy
|3,644
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|Yumm
|67
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|Jun 12
|Theresa moreno
|18
|sonya santa cruz (Mar '14)
|Jun 12
|Gscheun0617
|6
|Lions Drag Strip's checkered flag (Feb '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom R
|34
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC