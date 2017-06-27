Port truck drivers end strike in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A week-long strike by Port of Los Angeles/Long Beach truck drivers and warehouse workers culminated in a large and raucous rally on the steps of the Los Angeles city hall on Friday, June 23. Striking workers and their allies then proceeded inside to delivery nearly 10,000 petition signatures calling on Mayor Eric Garcetti, as well as Long Beach mayor Robert Garcia, to end indentured servitude at the ports they oversee. Since Monday, workers had been picketing outside of trucking company yards and terminals utilized by XPO, Cal Cartage, CMI, Intermodal Bridge Transport, and others, over the employers' unfair labor practices.

