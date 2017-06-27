Port truck drivers end strike in Los ...

Port truck drivers end strike in Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A week-long strike by Port of Los Angeles/Long Beach truck drivers and warehouse workers culminated in a large and raucous rally on the steps of the Los Angeles city hall on Friday, June 23. Striking workers and their allies then proceeded inside to delivery nearly 10,000 petition signatures calling on Mayor Eric Garcetti, as well as Long Beach mayor Robert Garcia, to end indentured servitude at the ports they oversee. Since Monday, workers had been picketing outside of trucking company yards and terminals utilized by XPO, Cal Cartage, CMI, Intermodal Bridge Transport, and others, over the employers' unfair labor practices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Long Beach water, sewer rates are likely go... 6 hr AdiosLB 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,947
July 22, 23 2017 Quilters By the Sea 2017 Qui... 19 hr Janet 1
News Vanessa Jimenez, 16 (Jul '08) Mon friend2 2
News CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07) Jun 24 You dumb 483
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jun 21 Scorpiopilot 3,647
Pathetic Jun 21 Problem Solver 2
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,204 • Total comments across all topics: 282,067,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC