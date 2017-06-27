Police search for driver in deadly wrong-way crash in Long Beach
A hit-and-run driver speeding the wrong direction with his headlights off caused a fatal head-on crash early Sunday morning in Long Beach, according to police. The crash happened on Anaheim Street near the Los Angeles River, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Long Beach water, sewer rates are likely go...
|9 hr
|AdiosLB
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|July 22, 23 2017 Quilters By the Sea 2017 Qui...
|22 hr
|Janet
|1
|Vanessa Jimenez, 16 (Jul '08)
|Mon
|friend2
|2
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Jun 24
|You dumb
|483
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jun 21
|Scorpiopilot
|3,647
|Pathetic
|Jun 21
|Problem Solver
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC