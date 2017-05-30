Police arrest suspect in deadly centr...

Police arrest suspect in deadly central Long Beach shooting

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Police said Friday that they've made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in central Long Beach more than a year ago. Investigators believe he's responsible for the slaying of a 33-year-old Long Beach man named Jose William Ortiz Marin, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ICE arrests nearly 190 immigrants in Southern C... 2 hr Ronald 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr davey mushly mom 20,924
News Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08) Thu Trish 66
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Thu elisabeth sessler... 3,638
News JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09) Thu PHD2184 13
Review: Queen Mary Wed QUEEN MARY LONG B... 1
When I was in need of a personal injury lawyer (Jun '13) May 29 RonDuh 54
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,912 • Total comments across all topics: 281,476,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC