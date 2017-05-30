Police arrest suspect in deadly central Long Beach shooting
Police said Friday that they've made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in central Long Beach more than a year ago. Investigators believe he's responsible for the slaying of a 33-year-old Long Beach man named Jose William Ortiz Marin, police said.
