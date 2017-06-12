Pit Bull Shot and Killed in Long Beach by Officer after Attacking its Owner
The female victim, who suffered multiple leg bites, was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to an area hospital. A Long Beach police officer shot and killed a pit bull after the dog attacked its owner the night of June 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Personal Injury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|Yumm
|67
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|Jun 12
|Theresa moreno
|18
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jun 12
|Anita Reynolds
|3,641
|sonya santa cruz (Mar '14)
|Jun 12
|Gscheun0617
|6
|Lions Drag Strip's checkered flag (Feb '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom R
|34
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC