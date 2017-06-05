New Long Beach city clerk to a restore integrity and credibilitya to department, official says
Moments after the City Council voted to promote her to the office's top job, DeLaGarza handled her first official meeting as city clerk. “As someone who was born and raised in Long Beach, it truly is an honor to be serving in this position,” she said on Tuesday before taking the helm.
