New Game: Microsoft Flight Simulator X: Steam Edition - Catalina Airport

Fall off this mountain top and the only way is down - and don't forget to fuel up for the round trip! Catalina Airport is situated on Santa Catalina Island and is known as the 'Airport in the Sky' due to its elevation at 1,602ft above sea level. The airport is located six miles northwest of Avalon, or to position it in relation to the mainland of the USA, it is off Long Beach, California.

