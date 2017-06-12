NBAA Announces Recipients of 2017 Fli...

NBAA Announces Recipients of 2017 Flight Attendants / Technicians Scholarships

The NBAA has announced the 34 recipients of the 2017 Flight Attendants/Flight Technicians Scholarships. These individuals were recognized during NBAA's Flight Attendants/Flight Technicians Conference, held from June 13 -15 in Long Beach, CA.

