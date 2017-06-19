Mosquitoes capable of carrying zika virus found in North Long Beach
Long Beach public health officials revealed Monday that mosquitoes belonging to a species capable of transmitting the zika virus to humans have been found in North Long Beach. The newly-observed mosquitoes belong to the Aedes aeqypti species, which can carry the zika virus, dengue fever and other ailments.
