Miller Childrena s hospital in Long Beach announces alliance with UCLA Mattel
UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital and Miller Children's and Women's Hospital Long Beach announced on Thursday that they will form an alliance allowing the pediatric hospitals to open new clinics together and train more doctors. The partnership, formally a “strategic affiliation” to be called UCLA Mattel-Miller Children's Health, will contract with various health plans, said John Bishop, CEO of Miller Children's.
Long Beach Discussions
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Wed
|Scorpiopilot
|3,647
|Pathetic
|Wed
|Problem Solver
|2
|Suspect in '87 Arizona murder arrested in LB (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Tom Rodgers
|52
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|Jun 20
|Whazzup
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|Yumm
|67
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|Jun 12
|Theresa moreno
|18
