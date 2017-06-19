Metro bids farewell to original rail cars on the Blue Line in Long Beach

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, County Supervisor and Metro Board Member Janice Hahn, and fellow Metro staff pose in front of the new Metro rail cars at the Blue Line's main rail yard in Long Beach. After 27 years of service and almost a million miles, the original P865 rail cars of the Metro Blue Line are being replaced with new rail cars in an effort to enhance passenger service and vehicle reliability.

