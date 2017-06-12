Marine officials suspect media filming crews are baiting sharks near Long Beach
Now officials suspect that some media outlets aren't satisfied with footage of naturally occurring shark sightings. Long Beach lifeguard officials say they strongly suspect film crews are throwing fish or bait in the water near shore to attract sharks, also known as “chumming.” “We've gotten some reports from citizens who have seen recreational boats out chumming,” Gonzalo Medina, Marine Safety chief, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 min
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,935
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Tue
|Yumm
|67
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Theresa moreno
|18
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jun 12
|Anita Reynolds
|3,641
|sonya santa cruz (Mar '14)
|Jun 12
|Gscheun0617
|6
|Lions Drag Strip's checkered flag (Feb '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom R
|34
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC