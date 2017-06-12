Marine officials suspect media filming crews are baiting sharks near Long Beach

Now officials suspect that some media outlets aren't satisfied with footage of naturally occurring shark sightings. Long Beach lifeguard officials say they strongly suspect film crews are throwing fish or bait in the water near shore to attract sharks, also known as “chumming.” “We've gotten some reports from citizens who have seen recreational boats out chumming,” Gonzalo Medina, Marine Safety chief, said.

