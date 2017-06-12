Major closures planned this weekend and next on the Gerald Desmond Bridge
The eastbound direction of the Gerald Desmond Bridge will close for a full weekend - Friday night to Monday morning - to make way for construction of the replacement span in the Port of Long Beach. Motorists are advised to avoid the area entirely during the closures.
