Long Beacha s Literacy Angel lived for children: Rich Archbold
Despite battling terminal cancer, Barbara Egyud, Long Beach's “Literacy Angel,” left me with two gifts I'll never forget. When she heard that I had pre-school granddaughters, she said she had perfect books for them: “Ten Little Fingers and Ten Little Toes” by Mem Fox and “The Three Questions” by Jon J Muth.
