Long Beach woman who shipped arms to the Philippines is sentenced

A Long Beach woman was sentenced Thursday to six months of home confinement for illegally shipping hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of firearms parts and ammunition to her native Philippines. Marlou Mendoza, 62, pleaded guilty in February to federal charges of failing to provide the required written notice to freight forwarders that she was shipping ammunition.

