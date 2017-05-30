Long Beach selects new city clerk; vo...

Long Beach selects new city clerk; vote scheduled Tuesday

15 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

The City Council on Tuesday will consider approving a compensation package for Monique De La Garza, who has worked in the clerk's office for the past 16 years. The selection comes after the former clerk, Maria de la Luz Garcia, resigned amid controversy after just 18 months on the job.

