Long Beach, San Pedro men accused of using hidden tank in van to steal 100s of gallons of gas

POMONA >> Two men were caught stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline using two altered commuter vans and an unauthorized credit card, Pomona police said Friday. Jose A. Quintanilla, 30, of San Pedro and Samuel Virgenogerman, 35, of Long Beach were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and unauthorized use of a credit card early Friday morning at the Food 4 Less fuel center at 2090 S. Garey Ave., police said in a news release.

