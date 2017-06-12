Long Beach police Tase, shoot, kill d...

Long Beach police Tase, shoot, kill dog after it attacks its owner

Officers headed to the 4100 block of Norse Way in Lakewood Village around 11:25 p.m. after getting a call about a screaming woman being attacked by a pit bull, Long Beach police spokeswoman Nancy Pratt said. “Officers arrived on scene, and located the woman lying in the street, with the dog a few feet away,” Pratt said.

