Long Beach police Tase, shoot, kill dog after it attacks its owner
Officers headed to the 4100 block of Norse Way in Lakewood Village around 11:25 p.m. after getting a call about a screaming woman being attacked by a pit bull, Long Beach police spokeswoman Nancy Pratt said. “Officers arrived on scene, and located the woman lying in the street, with the dog a few feet away,” Pratt said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|3 hr
|Anita Reynolds
|3,641
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|sonya santa cruz (Mar '14)
|10 hr
|Gscheun0617
|6
|Lions Drag Strip's checkered flag (Feb '09)
|Sat
|Tom R
|34
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|Jun 6
|concerned res
|1
|ICE arrests nearly 190 immigrants in Southern C...
|Jun 2
|Ronald
|3
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC