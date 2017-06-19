Long Beach police crack down on illegal fireworks with multiple arrests
Long Beach police also confiscated drugs, cash and weapons as part of an investigation in the illegal sale of fireworks this week . In an effort to crack down on illegal fireworks, the Long Beach Police Department conducted several investigations this week into the sale and possession of fireworks within city limits.
