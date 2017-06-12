Long Beach police arrest men allegedly selling fireworks in Bixby Knolls
Long Beach police confiscated about $2,500 worth of “high powered” fireworks Monday after an online ad led them to three men allegedly selling them, according to a news release from the department. After finding the ad, police went to the 4400 block of Myrtle Avenue in Bixby Knolls where they contacted the sellers, took the fireworks and made the arrests, according to the department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|Yumm
|67
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|Jun 12
|Theresa moreno
|18
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jun 12
|Anita Reynolds
|3,641
|sonya santa cruz (Mar '14)
|Jun 12
|Gscheun0617
|6
|Lions Drag Strip's checkered flag (Feb '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom R
|34
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC