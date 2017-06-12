Long Beach police arrest men allegedly selling fireworks in Bixby Knolls

Long Beach police confiscated about $2,500 worth of “high powered” fireworks Monday after an online ad led them to three men allegedly selling them, according to a news release from the department. After finding the ad, police went to the 4400 block of Myrtle Avenue in Bixby Knolls where they contacted the sellers, took the fireworks and made the arrests, according to the department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.